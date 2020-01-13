Global Border Surveillance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Border Surveillance Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Border Surveillance Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

The global Border Surveillance market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Border Surveillance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Border Surveillance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Border Surveillance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DJI (China)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin(U.S.)

General Atomics (U.S.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Thales Group(France)

Northrop Grumman(U.S.)

FLIR Systems (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drone

Surveillance Camera

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coastal Border

Territorial Border

Infrastructure

Table of Contents

1 Border Surveillance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Border Surveillance

1.2 Classification of Border Surveillance by Types

1.2.1 Global Border Surveillance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Border Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Drone

1.2.4 Surveillance Camera

1.3 Global Border Surveillance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Border Surveillance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Coastal Border

1.3.3 Territorial Border

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.4 Global Border Surveillance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Border Surveillance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Border Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Border Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Border Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Border Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Border Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Border Surveillance (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 DJI (China)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DJI (China) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Honeywell International (U.S.)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell International (U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lockheed Martin(U.S.)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lockheed Martin(U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 General Atomics (U.S.)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 General Atomics (U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 General Dynamics (U.S.)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 General Dynamics (U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Thales Group(France)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thales Group(France) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Northrop Grumman(U.S.)

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Northrop Grumman(U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 FLIR Systems (U.S.)

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Border Surveillance Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 FLIR Systems (U.S.) Border Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Border Surveillance Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Border Surveillance Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Border Surveillance Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Border Surveillance Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Border Surveillance Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Border Surveillance Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Border Surveillance by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Border Surveillance Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Border Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Border Surveillance Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Border Surveillance Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Border Surveillance Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Drone Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Surveillance Camera Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Border Surveillance Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Border Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Border Surveillance Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Coastal Border Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Territorial Border Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Infrastructure Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Border Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Border Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Border Surveillance Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Border Surveillance Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Border Surveillance Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Border Surveillance Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Border Surveillance Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Border Surveillance Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

