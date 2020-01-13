Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Axa XL

Aon Benfield

Willis-Tower Watsons

Liberty Mutual

Allianz

American International Group

Marsh

Intact Insurance

Travelers

Cravens Warren

ACE

Jardine Lloyd Thompson

Osprey Insurance Brokers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Personal Property Insurance

Commercial Property Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Upstream Sector

Midstream Sector

Downstream Sector

Table of Contents

1 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector

1.2 Classification of Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector by Types

1.2.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Personal Property Insurance

1.2.4 Commercial Property Insurance

1.3 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Upstream Sector

1.3.3 Midstream Sector

1.3.4 Downstream Sector

1.4 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Axa XL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Axa XL Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Aon Benfield

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aon Benfield Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Willis-Tower Watsons

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Willis-Tower Watsons Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Liberty Mutual

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Liberty Mutual Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Allianz

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Allianz Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 American International Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 American International Group Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Marsh

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Marsh Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Intact Insurance

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Intact Insurance Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Travelers

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Travelers Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Cravens Warren

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Cravens Warren Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 ACE

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 ACE Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Jardine Lloyd Thompson

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Osprey Insurance Brokers

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Osprey Insurance Brokers Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Personal Property Insurance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Commercial Property Insurance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Upstream Sector Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Midstream Sector Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Downstream Sector Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

