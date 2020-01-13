Licensed Merchandise Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2020-2025

Global Licensed Merchandise Market 2019-2025 Overview

The global licensed merchandise market has different categories which include Entertainment, Fashion, Corporate trademarks and Sports. TV series and high viewership trigger the demand for licensed merchandise by entertainment segment. Frozen, and Marvel, Disney’s production Star Wars, and movies such as Finding Dory, Trolls, and Batman vs. Superman are the key movies that help exponentially through retail sales. In the next couple of years, the entertainment segment is expected to have maximum share of licensed merchandise industry.

Growing interest of young population towards various international and national leagues and their support teams are favored, and their propensity for commodities like balls, helmets, phone cases, key chains, wallets and mugs will lead the growth of this market during the forecast period. These values ​​allow consumers to raise awareness and reach fans beyond the traditional ad formats for sports organizations. In addition, the quality of the relationship between people and sports teams is expected to help consumers make purchase intentions.

Segmentation of global licensed merchandise market on the basis of product type includes, Toys, Video games, Apparels, Accessories and Home décor. Abundant blockbusters and TV series is positively impacting the licensed related apparels growth. In addition to that, customers demand for sports related apparels from favorite sports club, sports teams and sports players.

North America is anticipated to lead licensed sports merchandise market due to the propelling sports market. Sports market is driven by higher demand for bike riders and sports goods in developed countries like Canada and the U.S. The growing popularity of college and university level sports and sports leagues such as NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League) and MLB (Major Basketball League) will certainly fuel the licensed sports merchandise market in the forthcoming years.

Europe is expected to rank second largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the growing trend of sports such as soccer, football, etc. and growing approach of sports brands such as Manchester United, The Tour De France and FIFA in the region is favoring the growth of licensed sports merchandise market. Another contributing factors includes high-calorie intake, obesity due to the busy lifestyle, changing food habits and lengthy desk-sitting jobs. Growing consciousness regarding active lifestyle, health & wellness among people, increasing spending on fitness & sports equipment, online marketing, and sporting goods is propelling the market growth.

The fastest growth is accredited to the Asia-Pacific region as there is introduction of sports such as IPL and Pro-Kabaddi shifting the sports industry scenario to an upward graph. In Japa, evenets like horse riding and racing events are boosting sports goods demand. WWE online shop in India, popularity for the football club, increasing attention and growing investments in basketball, etc. are playing vital role in licensed sports merchandise market growth of Asia Pacific region.

Latin America and The Middle East & Africa are envisioned to exhibit moderate growth compared to other regions during the forecast period. The reason behind is accelerating digital trade. Escalated tourism along with higher economic growth is foretell to be the new revenue generating area for licensed sports merchandise market.

The leading international players of global licensed merchandise industry are G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Fanatics, Inc., Walt Disney, Under Armour, Inc., Puma SE, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., Kynetics LLC (Fanatics, Inc.), Adidas AG, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., Nike Inc., Sports Direct International plc, VF Corporation and others.

Key segments of ‘Global Licensed Merchandise Market’

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into,

• Apparels

• Toys

• Accessories

• Video games

• Home décor

Based on category, the market has been segmented into,

• Entertainment

• Corporate trademarks

• Fashion

• Sports

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Asia-Pacific

• India

• Japan

• China

• The Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Licensed Merchandise Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global licensed merchandise market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

