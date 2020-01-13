Gene Synthesis Market Size, Demand, Future Trends and Top Vendors as Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation. | Outlook till 2027

The Global Gene Synthesis Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The gene synthesis market was valued at USD 2,866.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025.

Gene synthesis is a technique of synthetic biology which is used to create artificial genes in the laboratory. The technique is used for molecular cloning, creating fusion proteins, or achieving sufficiently high protein expression levels. Compared to traditional molecular cloning techniques, the gene synthesis service is helpful in saving both time and money while offering unparalleled top to bottom customizability. The gene synthesis market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the gene synthesis till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global gene synthesis market. The market report for gene synthesis is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, research institutes, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.

Top Players:

The major players operating in the gene synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, ATUM, GENEWIZ and among others. The global gene synthesis market is highly competitive and driven by large number of agreements, collaboration and partnerships. For instance, in July 2017 Twist Bioscience signed an agreement with Synbio Technologies. The aim of the agreement is to provide the next generation DNA manufacturing and long-length DNA assembly at a commercial scale to customers across the globe.

Worldwide Gene Synthesis Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Gene Synthesis industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Gene Synthesis market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Gene Synthesis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Gene Synthesis players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The products & services segment is expected to accelerate the growth of the global gene synthesis market. Products such as consumables are used in the synthesis of DNA, which includes genetic analysers, DNA synthetizer, and peptide synthetizer. The consumables are used in the numerous stages of the gene synthesis procedures which include sample preparation, storing the samples and its purification, preparation of the library and quantification, and amplification. For instance, Illumina, Inc. offers Nextera DNA Library Prep Kit, ForenSeq DNA Signature Prep Kit, Nextera DNA Flex Library Prep, and Nextera Mate Pair Library Prep Kit for the library preparation in the gene synthesis.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “GENE SYNTHESIS” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “GENE SYNTHESIS” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “GENE SYNTHESIS” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “GENE SYNTHESIS” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

