Enterprise Labeling Software Market 2020-2027 | Major Competitors BLUE Software, CYBRA Corporation, Data Systems International, Endicia, Euro Plus Ltd., Innovatum, Loftware, PRISYM ID Ltd., Seagull Scientific

The global enterprise labeling software market accounted at US$ 428.7 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 761.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest enterprise labeling software market share owing to the significant presence of retail and FMCG industries and various high adoption of technological solutions in the area. Moreover, the growing size of the retail sector in the region is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise labeling software market. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest enterprise labeling software market share and is poised to continue to hold its dominant enterprise labeling software market share during the coming years. However, the region such as North America and Europe are early adopters of technology. Also, the buying power of the customers in these regions is high, which fuels the growth of end-user industries in the area. The demand for enterprise labeling software solutions is expected to grow in the MEA region owing to the increasing population in regions like Africa, and government initiatives to strengthen the non-oil sectors.

Enterprise Size Insights

The global enterprise labeling software market by enterprise size is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Larger enterprise segment is projected to dominate the enterprise labeling software market throughout the forecast period. Large enterprises across the world are focused on cost optimization, along with increasing overall productivity. On the other hand, the large enterprises are facing challenges such as enhanced regulatory environment, intense competition, and quick delivery of products. To address these requirements, and to manage the widespread supply chain efficiently, large enterprises are focusing on improving efficiencies by adopting enterprise labeling software solutions.

End-user Insights

The global enterprise labeling software market by end-user is dominated by the FMCF segment in 2018. With the increasing globalization and presence of numerous compliances across different industries, the companies in diverse end-use industries are significantly focusing on automating their supply chain models so as to increase ROI (Return on Investment). Companies adopt enterprise labeling software to accelerate the time to market and efficiently manage the supply chain. By end-user, FMCG is expected to dominate the enterprise labeling software market throughout the forecast period.

