Airline Booking Platform Market 2020-2027 | Global Analysis Amadeus It Group Sa, Blue Sky Booking, Booking Holdings, Easyjet Plc, Etraveli Group AB, Expedia Group, Igola International Limited

Airline booking platform market in global grew from US$ 3,601.05 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,852.77 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific airline booking platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing the middle class.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market- Type Insights

The global airline booking platform market by type was led by Online Travel Agency (OTA) segment. The ticket comparison engine segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market – Application Insights

The global airline booking platform market by application was led by the domestic airline booking segment. The international airline booking segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Airline Booking Platform Market LANDSCAPE Airline Booking Platform Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS AIRLINE BOOKING PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Airline Booking Platform Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE Airline Booking Platform Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES Airline Booking Platform Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION Airline Booking Platform Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Airline Booking Platform Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Airline Booking Platform Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

