2020-2027 SOC as a Service Market Growth Forecast with Upcoming Opportunities Led by ESDS SOFTWARE SOLUTION, NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS, PROFICIO, SUMA SOFT

The increasing demand for cryptanalysis, network security, and malware reverse engineering to inspect network incidence are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the SOC as a service market. However, lack of knowledge of various security operations is the major factor restraining the growth of the SOC as a service market. Technologies involving blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for cybersecurity has given a boost to the SOC as a service market growth.

SOC as a Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solutions, Services ); Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service ); Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co Managed Or Hybrid ); Application Area (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography

SOC as a service is a cloud-based service that supports enterprises outsource the entire security operation, such as managing endpoints, network, application, database, and server’s websites. SOC as a service delivers the necessary cybersecurity skills essential to combat sophisticated cyber-attacks. It provides excellent response and detection services for mitigating risks at an initial stage. SOC as a service provider, comprises of an enthusiastic team of information security experts that are responsible for monitoring and analyzing and the organization’s security posture 24/7.

Top Listed Companies are-

ALERT LOGIC INC.

AT T CYBERSECURITY

AQM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

ARCTIC WOLF NETWORKS INC.

BLACKSTRATUS

CYGILANT INC.

ESDS SOFTWARE SOLUTION PVT. LTD.

NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS

PROFICIO

SUMA SOFT

The “Global SOC as a Service Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the SOC as a service market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of SOC as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, service type, offering type, application area, industry vertical. The global SOC as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SOC as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the SOC as a service market.

The global SOC as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, service type, offering type, application area, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as prevention service, detection service, incident response service. On the basis of offering type, the market is segmented as fully managed, co-managed or hybrid. On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as network security, endpoint security, application security, database security, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

