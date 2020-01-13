Automation Testing Market Segments, Size And Demand (2018-2026) Parasoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), IBM (US)

The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Automation Testing can be the rise of DevOps methodology in automation. The goal of DevOps is to create collaboration between development and operations business units to improve communication within an organization.

AUTOMATION TESTING MARKET 2019-2026

The research report on the global “Automation Testing market” provides a comprehensive outlook of the equipment and technological devices employed in the manufacturing of the Automation Testing market products. From industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report examines various factors of the industry, including production and end-use segments of the Automation Testing market. The current trends in the pharmaceutical industry have been highlighted in the report to evaluate their influence on the overall output of the Automation Testing market. The Automation Testing Market analyzed in this study is speculated to grow at a CAGR of (XX%) during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Market Size – USD 8 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 33.4%, Market Trends – the Digitalized transformation of testing

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Parasoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), SmartBear Software (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Micro Focus (UK), and TestPlant (UK).

Results of the latest scientific undertakings for the development of new Automation Testing products have also been considered. Factors that can potentially influence the leading industry players to implement synthetic sourcing of market products have also been studied in this investigative report. The inferences drawn in this study are valuable for any company operating in the industry.

For this report, the market has been segmented by testing type, service, endpoint interface, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.

Automation Testing Market by Testing type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Application Programming Interface Testing

Security Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Compliance Testing

Usability Testing

Automation Testing Market by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Advisory and Consulting Services

Planning and Development Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Documentation and Training Services

Implementation Services

Managed Services

Others

Automation Testing Market by the end-user interface (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Automation Testing Market, by Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Automation Testing Market, by Industry vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

The Market Report Contains The Following Chapters:



Chapter 1: This report on the Global Automation Testing‎ Market brings in one place all the vital information pertaining to the sector.

Chapter 2: The report comprises of a detailed analysis of players that account for a significant portion of the global market share in the Automation Testing‎ industry, highlighting the company’s latest technological advancement in the market, and the product profile currently available in the market, as well as the regions where they predominantly operate.

Chapter 3: It helps understand the major product segments and the future of the Global Automation Testing‎ Market. It gives strategic measures in key business segments based on market estimations.

Chapter 4: The report also provides an eight-year forecast survey predicting the growth of the market in the forecast duration.

Major selling points of this research report

Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors

The Automation Testing‎ industry research report outlines aspects like production, demand and supply, sales, and the contemporary market scenario exhaustively. Additionally, the report sheds light on production shares and market product sales, as well as production capacity, sales, and revenue. Other market aspects such as import/export dynamics, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been assessed in the Global Automation Testing‎ Market report.

