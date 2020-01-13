Coronary Stents Market Report Overview by Microport Scientific Corporation, Translumina GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation. | Outlet till 2027

The Coronary Stents Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$ 13.88 Bn by 2025. Coronary stents are narrow expandable tubes, which are used to treat coronary diseases such as, artery blockage. These stents are used to perform angioplasty to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Coronary stents are usually made up of metal mesh, which acts against corrosion and helps to prevent the artery from recoiling or blocking again.

In our study, we have segmented the coronary stents market by type, absorption rate, material and end-users. The coronary stents by type is segmented as biodegradable stents, bare metal stents and drug eluting stents. The absorption rate segment was further segmented as the slow absorption rate and fast absorption rate. The coronary stents market, by material can be categorized as nitinol, polymers, nickel, gold, tantalum, stainless steel and cobalt alloy metal stents. The end user segment can be segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and cardiac centers. Geographically, the market for coronary stents was categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

Key Players:

1.Microport Scientific Corporation

2. Translumina GmbH

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Terumo Corporation

5. Medtronic

6. Biosensors International Groups, LTD

7. Stentys SA

8. Vascular Concepts

9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10. Biotronik SE & CO. KG

The coronary stents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for coronary stents is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025. The market for coronary stents has been witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. The coronary stents market is subject to strict and mandated regulatory policies. The companies operating in the market follow stringent regulations of the manufacturing guidelines. In addition, these manufacturing companies are focusing to invest in R&D to develop advanced products for end users such as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and the cardiac centers, among others.

The market for coronary stents is well established in North America region, especially in the U.S and Canada. Rising prevalence of various types of cardiac diseases and subsequent usage of coronary stents to treat these diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of coronary stents market in the country. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, nearly 15.5 million persons aged above 20 years in the US have coronary heart diseases (CHD). The rising number of the coronary heart diseases need more number of coronary stents, hence, the coronary stents market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

