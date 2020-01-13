Industry
Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Insights 2019 – owDuPont, Sumitomo Chem, ADM, Lyondell Basell, Repsol
Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Report identifies the assessable estimation of the market including Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2026″ present in the industry space. The report studies historical data, facts, attentive opinions, current growth factors, and market threats with competitive analysis of major 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.
The essential objective of the report is to gain the comprehensive understanding of the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. In-depth research and analysis has been covered to offer key statistic on the market status of the market manufacturers. The report also covers the competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players operating in the market.
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Research Report:
DowDuPont
Sumitomo Chem
ADM
Lyondell Basell
Repsol
Huntsman
SKC
BASF
INEOS
Asahi Kasei
Daze Group
Shell
Shandong Depu Chem
Hi-tech Spring Chem
Shandong Shida Shenghua
CNOOC & Shell Petrochem
The 1,2-Propylene Glycol report focuses on the latest progressions, advancement, new possibilities, and dormant traps. The 1,2-Propylene Glycol research report covers the present situation and the development possibilities of the industry for 2019-2026. The report studies significant key components including capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments.
Key Stakeholders Covered inside this 1,2-Propylene Glycol Report:
• 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturers
• 1,2-Propylene Glycol Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
• 1,2-Propylene Glycol Subcomponent Manufacturers
• 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry Association
• Downstream Vendors
For better understanding, the facts and data studied in the report are represented using diagrams, graphs, pie charts and other pictorial representations. Furthermore, the report offers a SWOT analysis that studies the elements influencing various segments associated with the market.
The Segmentation for the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Report:
Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market segmentation by type:
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market segmentation by application:
Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
Functional Fluids
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
Liquid Detergents
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)