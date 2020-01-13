Retail Clinics Market Industry Research, Application, Type and Future Growth Scenario 2027

The global retail clinics market accounted for US$ 3,408.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 8,108.98 Mn by 2027.

The retail clinics market in the North America region is largely held by countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The retail clinics market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rapidly increasing numbers of retail clinics. The growth of the market is also attributed to the lower cost of retail services as compared to an emergency department. In addition, the market is projected to grow due to factors such as affordable prices, ease, convenience & accessibility, and the ability to expand healthcare services.

The global retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location, ownership type and application. The market based on location segment is classified as stores, malls, and others. On the basis of ownership type, the market is segmented into retail owned and hospital-owned. Based on the application the market is classified as clinical chemistry & immunoassay, point of care diagnostics, vaccination and others.

The market for retail clinics is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as a significant advantage of retail clinics and benefits associated with retails clinics. Also, the growing healthcare expenditure is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the retail clinics market include The Kroger Co., CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Walmart Inc., Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems and Concentra, Inc. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and the strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global retail clinics market.

The report segments the global retail clinics market as follows:

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Location

Store

Mall

Other Location

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Ownership Type

Retail Owned

Hospital Owned

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Application

Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay

Point of Care Diagnostics

Vaccination

