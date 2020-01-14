Commercial Seaweed Industry 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

Commercial seaweed is a kind of macro algae that is found in arctic, tropical and cold water bodies. These type of seaweeds are available in different colors. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content and that somehow expands its demand in different applications ranging from food, healthcare and personal care products. This type of algae are mostly edible thus increasing its application in food industry. Higher consumption of this seaweed increases its harvesting across large number of countries. The market for commercial seaweed is witnessing substantial growth prospective and the market is expected to follow steady growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Commercial Seaweed market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Seasol International

Indigrow

CP Kelco

Chase Organics

Yan Cheng Hairui Food

Acadian Seaplants

Mara Seaweed

Pacific Harvest

Irish Seaweeds

Aquatic Chemicals

Cargill

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours

CEAMSA

Gelymar

Brandt Agricultural Products

The Cornish Seaweed Company

Leili Group

Major applications as follows:

Fertilizer & agriculture

Personal care products

pharmaceutical products

Animal feed

Food

Others

Major Type as follows:

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (MT)

Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (MT)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (MT)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (MT)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (MT)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Seasol International

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Seasol International

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Co

Continued….

