Commercial Seaweed Industry 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025
Commercial seaweed is a kind of macro algae that is found in arctic, tropical and cold water bodies. These type of seaweeds are available in different colors. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content and that somehow expands its demand in different applications ranging from food, healthcare and personal care products. This type of algae are mostly edible thus increasing its application in food industry. Higher consumption of this seaweed increases its harvesting across large number of countries. The market for commercial seaweed is witnessing substantial growth prospective and the market is expected to follow steady growth rate during the forecast period.
The global Commercial Seaweed market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Seasol International
Indigrow
CP Kelco
Chase Organics
Yan Cheng Hairui Food
Acadian Seaplants
Mara Seaweed
Pacific Harvest
Irish Seaweeds
Aquatic Chemicals
Cargill
E.I. Du Pont de Nemours
CEAMSA
Gelymar
Brandt Agricultural Products
The Cornish Seaweed Company
Leili Group
Major applications as follows:
Fertilizer & agriculture
Personal care products
pharmaceutical products
Animal feed
Food
Others
Major Type as follows:
Red Seaweed
Brown Seaweed
Green Seaweed
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (MT)
Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Commercial Seaweed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (MT)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (MT)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (MT)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (MT)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Seasol International
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Seasol International
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Co
Continued….
