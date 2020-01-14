Green Cement Market Complete survey 2020-2025 Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application | Adroit Market Research

Global green cement market size is anticipated to experience a remarkable CAGR and is projected to attain a value of USD 47 Billion by 2025 which used to stay 20.24 Billion in 2018. The expected steady growth in construction industry and lack of raw materials for production of conventional cement is projected to drive the global green cement industry. Additionally, incremental environmental concerns due to higher manufacturing of regular cement leads to unstoppable carbon emissions which will be a remarkable contributing factor in propelled market growth.

Besides that, green market is also gaining an impulsion from the government, which are aiding green architecture to ensure ecological buildings. Not only this, green cement market possess properties like offering higher resistance to weathering and environmental forces and act as an alternative fuel derived from waste and renewable materials like foundry sand, sewage sludge, used oils, solid recovered fuels and fly ashes which favor the expansions of global green cement market size. However, the substances used for manufacturing of green cements rise concerns of strength. Therefore, this leads to uncertainty in green market growth rate.

Based on geographical segmentation, North America owes largest global green cement market share in terms of revenue-generation, followed by Europe on account of existing regulatory bodies such as the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Moreover, these regions are known for higher adoption of sustainable solutions in order to put an end to environmental damage.

To avoid negative impact on environment, green cement is preferred over the traditional cement. It has potential to lessen or half the carbon emissions which produces at construction sites. But, it doesn’t follow particular direction to develop the formula or method of green cement. However, numerous market players and researchers have developed various ways or approach to manufacture the green cement. One of these market players, california-based Calera Group has brought a way to make a Portland cement substitute. Replacement consists calcium carbonate obtained from seawater and afterwards combined with carbon dioxide.

Apart from North-America, Asia-pacific is projected to have a lucrative growth of global green cement market on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing building activities and higher number of construction have helped the market gain higher traction.

Based on the product type, the global green cement market is classified into Slag based, Fly ash based, Geopolymer, and Others. While in terms of application, market segmentation include categories like Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Infrastructure. In various applications, residential sector is expected to have higher green cement market share owing the growing density of population across urban regions resulting in propelling residential projects.

The key players operating the global green cement industry include Heidelberg Cement AG, Lafarge Holcim, Anhui Conch Cement, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Votorantim cimentos S.A., ACC Limited and Taiwan Cement Corporation. The other major players of the market includes Calera Corporation, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Ceratech, Inc., Cenin Cement, Solidia Technologies, Green Island Cement Limited and Zeobond Pty Ltd.

