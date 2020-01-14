Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast To 2025

Global baby food market was valued at USD 70.33 billion in 2018, driven by the growing awareness among parents about their babies nutrition needs. It is fueled by the increase in awareness among parents regarding the needs of their babies.

Nutrition is an important feature when it results in the proper development and growth of newborns. Deprived of the appropriate nutrition while infancy period and initial years of a child leads to a rise in the threat of illnesses that is indirectly or directly accountable for more than 50% of the total number of deaths amongst the children below five.

The companies involved in baby food and infant formula market globally are Bledina SA, Abbott Laboratories, H. J. Heinz Company, Danone SA, Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd., Gerber Products Company and more.

Baby food is the partial or the total alternative for breast milk for children below two years. Infant formula by FFDCA (U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act) is defined as “a food which is important for superior dietary use exclusively as food for children by the stimulation of human milk or its appropriateness as the total or partial alternative for human”. Baby food and infant formula are mostly encouraged with the essential amount of iron and proteins, as it mostly assists in the growth and development of an infant. Baby food & infant industry is categorized into several sectors that involves baby cookie, baby juice, baby cereals and baby meals.

The rising trend of nuclear families across the globe has steered the emerging number of working women today to single-handedly manage work along with the daily needs of their infants. This structural shift in lifestyle has led to women searching for healthy food alternatives for their babies available in the market. Thus, baby food products play an important role in sufficing the growing need for infants and baby across the globe.

Rapid innovations and changes in the food industry is majorly driven by the rapid shifts in consumer demographics, purchasing pattern and health concerns. Food is rising as social content to be shared and traded, which drives entrepreneurism and influences future trends. A substantial increase in the number of working women has augmented the need for preparation and packaged food product over the last few years. The growing need for working women to prepare infant formula and store them for later use is the key factor behind the rapid growth of the global baby food market.

Manufacturers involved in the production of baby foods, constantly face fierce competition in the development of baby foods in regards to the strict safety measures. As it is very important that the baby foods be like as they have no element that will cause the health issues to babies as it becomes the accountability of producers to make sure that the constituents used are safe and nutritious. The products require to be established keeping the tender and sensitive nature of babies as the digestive system of babies is not developed. Players are deliberately beating in the high demand for organic food items that collide with the world and emerging baby foods that are organic, to get the market shares.

Amongst several regions, the Asia Pacific market is the projecting market for baby food and infant formula and the market is anticipated to experience the rapid growth rates in the coming years. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China embrace the baby food and infant formula market share. North America is the biggest industry for baby food and infant formula. In the region of North America, U.S holds the biggest baby food and infant formula market share.

Key Segments of the Global Baby Food Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Supermarkets

Health & Beauty Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What does the report include?

The study on the global baby food market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the PESTEL and Value Chain Analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

