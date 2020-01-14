Bone Fixation Screws Market Industry Size, Segments Overview, Business outlook, Trends, Global Forecast 2025

The Global Bone Fixation Screws Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Bone Fixation Screws market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global Bone Fixation Screws market is valued at 1257.4 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2250.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Bone Fixation Screws Market: DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, B Braun, Medtronic, Globus Medical, Orthofix Holdings, NuVasive, MicroPort, BioHorizons IPH.

Screws are used for internal fixation more often than any other type of implant. Although the screw is a simple device, there are different designs based on the type of fracture and how the screw will be used. Screws come in different sizes for use with bones of different sizes. Screws can be used alone to hold a fracture, as well as with plates, rods, or nails. After the bone heals, screws may be either left in place or removed.

The global average price of Bone Fixation Screws is in the increasing trend, from 8.71 USD/Unit in 2013 to 9.68 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following years.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The research report on the Global Bone Fixation Screws Market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Bone Fixation Screws Market opportunities and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Bone Fixation Screws market size by Type

Stainless-steel

Titanium

Bioabsorbable

Bone Fixation Screws market size by Applications

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Spinal

Other

Regions Are covered By Bone Fixation Screws Market Report

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

