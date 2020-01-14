Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3711280

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. This report mainly studies Cellular Vehicle To Everything market.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Continental

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Intel

Infineon Technologies

Tomtom

Harman International

Nvidia Corporation

Autotalks

Cohda Wireless

Daimler

Audi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cellular-vehicle-to-everything-c-v2x-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)

1.2 Classification of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) by Types

1.2.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.3 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.3.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

1.3.5 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

1.3.6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

1.3.7 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

1.4 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Continental

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Continental Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Qualcomm

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Qualcomm Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NXP Semiconductors

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Robert Bosch

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Robert Bosch Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Delphi Automotive

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Delphi Automotive Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Intel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Intel Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Infineon Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Infineon Technologies Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Tomtom

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Tomtom Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Harman International

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Harman International Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Nvidia Corporation

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Nvidia Corporation Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Autotalks

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Autotalks Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Cohda Wireless

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Cohda Wireless Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Daimler

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Daimler Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Audi

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Audi Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Software Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3711280

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155