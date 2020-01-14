Ablation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) by Vertical, Component, Deployment, and Region

The factors that have led to this expansion includes growing awareness about minimally invasive procedures or surgeries has led to higher adoption as these procedures are less painful unlike traditional open surgeries, performed as an outpatient procedure and require less cost. Minimally invasive surgeries are considered potential substitutes for conventional therapeutic cancer surgeries, treating tumors of lungs, glands and liver.

The global ablation devices market share is expected to have highest value and credited to Europe. Europe’s healthcare system got reinforced with higher extent of public funding. Government support to control cancer and presence of target population base helped spur the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience lucrative growth in the upcoming years owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. Moreover, economic developments in China and India are slated to propel the global ablation devices market share. Dense population base along with low per capita income will led to high demand for affordable treatment options.

Segmentation of global ablation devices market on the basis of technology, categories include thermal and non-thermal ablation. The thermal ablation devices are further segmented into radiofrequency, light, microwave, electrical, radiation, ultrasound, and hydrothermal ablation devices; whereas non-thermal ablation devices are sub-divided as hydro mechanical and cryoablation ablation devices. In terms of application, the market is segmented into cancer, urology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, gynecology, and orthopedics.

By procedures, the ablation devices industry is classified as aesthetics body sculpting, aesthetics skin rejuvenation & tightening, fat reduction, and the reduction in the benign prostatic hyperplasia, appearance of cellulite, laser, transurethral needle ablation, stress urinary incontinence, and other energy-based therapies/ /enucleation of the prostate/ holmium laser ablation, menorrhagia/ endometrial ablation, spinal decompression & denervation, uterine fibroids, atrial fibrillation, varicose veins, and tumor ablation. On the basis of function, the market is divided into conventional and automated/robotic ablation devices.

The key players of global ablation devices market include Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, AtriCure, Inc., BTG plc, AngioDynamics, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation and Johnson & Johnson. Other prominent players of global ablation devices industry include C.R. Bard, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Misonix, Inc., Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., Stryker Corporation, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Terumo Corporation and Abbott Laboratories.

