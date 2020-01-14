Global Frozen Food Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2020-2025

Frozen Food Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Frozen Food including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Frozen Food investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The frozen food market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Unilever, Nestle SA, General Mills, Nomad Foods Ltd, Tyson Foods Inc., and Conagra Brands Inc. The leading players in the frozen food market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially frozen desserts. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, ingredients, quality, taste, flavors, price, functionality, size, packaging, and marketing activities, in order to gain the competitive advantage in the market.

Market Overview:

The frozen food market was valued at USD 294.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.8% of the market.

The market is primarily driven by rising disposable income, the introduction of longer shelf life products, increasing impulse purchasing, and huge demand for frozen food products, due to the lack of time. The market evolved from selling raw foods, such as frozen meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits to prepared foods and frozen vegetable mixes (with meat, rice, and pasta), frozen desserts, and bakery products. Ice creams and cakes emerged as the leading product category in this market. The factors affecting the market’s growth include flavors, including sweetness, fat content, and texture.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

