Hair Oil Market Growing Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2025

Hair Oil – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Hair Oil industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“The global hair oil market is forecasted to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). “

Rising demand for natural and organic haircare products encouraged women to spend more on organic haircare products and hair oils, such as shampoos, conditioner, and serums. The growing popularity of brands whose primary purpose is maintaining natural hair growth is expected to drive the markets growth. Rising inclination toward origin-specific ingredients and free-from formulations are expected to augment the markets growth. The organized retail outlets are maximizing market share by attracting consumers on the basis of competitive pricing schemes and by offering product varieties. The retail outlets are offering a new shopping experience to consumers by providing comfort and convenience of shopping along with great-value.

Competitive Landscape:

Bajaj Corp Ltd, Emami Group, Dabur, and Marico Limited are the leading players in hair oil market. Other prominent companies in the market are Loreal SA, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co.KGAA, BioVeda, and Cavin Care Group among others. These companies are further leading to the high competition in the market. Companies are re-launching the existing products catering to the rising demand of hair oils among the consumers. Leading players are acquiring the local players in other countries to increase their prominence in the respective region. For instance: Marico South Africa Pty. Limited (MSA), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Marico Limited acquired ISOPLUS, a leading hair styling brand in South Africa.

Scope of the Report



The global hair oil market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the hair oil market is segmented into coconut oil, almond oil, argan oil, and others and by distribution channel. Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into specialty stores, drug stores/pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. In addition, coconut oil has antibacterial properties and nutrients, responsible for ideal hair and scalp protection from bacteria/protozoan/viral infections. Argan oil has numerous benefits when applied on hair. Argan oil is often used for hair treatment. It is extremely beneficial for hair and scalp, and also used as a conditioner. Moreover, it is considered as an excellent agent for taming frizz and promoting shine and gloss, as well as softer hair.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

