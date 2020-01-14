Business

Dairy Alternative Products Market Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025

Dairy Alternative Products – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Dairy Alternative Products industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“The global dairy alternatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period. “

– Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied. Improved consumer preferences for non-dairy products, with a myriad of food choices, has enabled them to get most of the nutrients they need without sacrificing taste.

– Most of the consumers are seen switching from dairy to dairy-free products, because they are constantly getting aware of the fact that dairy-free diets may help alleviate certain problems, including digestive distress, an inability to lose weight, acne, and irritable bowel syndrome. Higher availability of dairy alternative products, along with growing awareness regarding benefits of dairy alternatives, will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The dairy alternative products market is highly fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies and a few big players, resulting in stiff competition in the market. The market has the presence of various family-owned private companies operating in distinct categories and their presence is limited to fewer countries across the region. Some examples include Edward & Sons Trading Co., Earth’s Own Food Company, Goya Foods Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Califia Farms, Ripple Foods, Hudson River Foods, etc.

Scope of the Report

The global dairy alternative market includes dairy-free food such as frozen dessert, yogurt, others. the others include sour cream, dairy-free beverages include soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and other types. The other beverages include cashew milk, pea milk, oat milk, hemp milk, by sales channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores; and others. The other sales channel include warehouse, discounters, kiosks, vending machines, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

  • Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.
  • Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.
  • Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.
  • Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

Close