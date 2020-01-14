Smart Watch Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2020 to 2025

Smart Watch – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Smart Watch industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“The smartwatch market was valued at shipments volume of 43.87 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach a volume of 108.91 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.“

IoT-driven smartwatches are a key trend that will not only operate as a standalone technology but interact with other IoT-devices to vastly improve a user’s quality of life. The Kaa IoT platform complements wearable technology, such as smart watch with superb ready-to-use IoT functions and applications. Kaa is easily integrated with tiny microchips in wearable devices. It enables instant interoperability, device management, data collection, events and rules execution, security, and other features, which will drive the market in future.

– Increasing demand for wireless sports and fitness devices is driving the market. Currently, the use of smartwatches among cyclers, runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes is increasing rapidly, owing to their wide range of monitoring capabilities. The wireless synchronization of these watches with smartphones enables users to control music, notifications, alarms, auto sleep, and other functions, which drives the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The smartwatch market is a fragmented market, as market leaders are banking on product innovation and product development to gain an edge and the number of local players is also increasing. This makes the rivalry intense in the market. Key players are Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Samsung, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– September 2019 – Garmin unveiled new Venu smartwatch and adult Marvel watches. The Garmin Venu, VivoActive 4, VivoMove 3 and Legacy Heroes Series are all designed to give a tougher competition for the Apple Watch.

– August 2019 – Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active 2, which comes with an improved heart rate and an accelerometer. It also features a haptic-response touch bezel instead of a physical one.

Scope of the Report

A smartwatch is a wearable electronic device that also has computed capabilities for specific functions and closely resembles a wristwatch.nOwing to the type of application it is used for, in addition to displaying the time, many smartwatches have wireless communication capabilities that a user can use from the watches interface to initiate and answer phone calls, read emails and messages, receive weather report updates, dictate emails or text messages, or use it as personal digital assistant.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

