Omega-3 Products Market Growing Demand and Scope 2020 to 2025

Omega-3 Products – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Omega-3 Products industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“The global omega-3 products market is forecasted to reach USD 58.16 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).“

Omega-3 fatty acids possess a plethora of health attributes, which has driven the demand for omega-3 supplements, thereby, driving the global omega-3 products market. Omega-3 finds major application in the infant nutrition industry, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Recent demand for convenient and highly efficient ultra-high concentrates is augmenting the demand for omega-3 products. However, the gap between usage and awareness is a major restraint to the market. Omega-3 seeks growth opportunity with personalized nutrition being the new trend among millennial. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, and Unilever are the major players in the global omega-3 products market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global omega-3 product market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, Sanofi, Herbalife, and Unilever. The small scale companies operating at the regional and country level forms the major market share in the omega-3 products market. Most of the companies operating at the regional levels are the private companies, thus, their market visibility is less as compared to the other prominent players in the market studied.

Scope of the Report

The global omega-3 products market offers a range of products including functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, and pharmaceutical. The market mainly relies on grocery retailers, pharmacies and drug stores, internet retailing, and other points of sales for distributing products. The study also covers the market scenario at the global level.

