Cyber Security Insurance Market Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

Cyber Security Insurance – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Cyber Security Insurance industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“The cyber security insurance market was valued at USD 7.36 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 27.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.30%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

The trending digitalization, such as the cloud, Big Data, mobile technologies, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI), in ever more areas of business and society, and the growing connectivity of everything, have increased the workload of already strained IT teams.

Cases of unauthorized stealing or accessing sensitive business data, like intellectual properties, employees personal information, or even financial records, have been rising, which, in turn, is driving the cyber security insurance market. Cloud computing is one of the most rapidly growing recent technologies, eliminating the traditional boundaries of IT, creating new markets, spurring the mobility trend, enabling advances in unified communications, which is another driver for the cyber security insurance market.

Competitive Landscape:

The cyber security insurance market is fragmented, with major players offering superior technology and fostering their growth through their existing distribution channels. These technology leaders are investing in innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership activities, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, RedSeal and XL Catlin, in March 2018, announced a dynamic approach to cyber insurance, which uses an objective measurement of a networks resilience to help underwriters more thoroughly evaluate their clients risks over time. This allows clients to continue to improve their cyber security and potentially improve their insurance terms. Chubb entered into a strategic partnership with PICC Property and Causality Company of China. The agreement leverages Chubbs global capabilities in support of PICCs customers and other Chinese affiliated companies around the world.

Scope of the Report

Cyber security insurance is a contract that an individual or entity can purchase to help reduce the financial risks associated with doing business online. In exchange for a monthly or quarterly fee, the insurance policy transfers some of the risks to the insurer. Many companies purchase cyber security insurance policies to cover extra expenditures that could result from the physical destruction or theft of digital assets. Such expenditures typically include the cost of notifying customers that a security breach has incurred, as well as the cost of regulatory compliance fines. To qualify for coverage, the individual or entity typically has to submit to a security audit by the insurance company or provide documentation with the assistance of an approved assessment tool, such as that offered by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Many cyber security insurance policies only cover first-party losses to a company. Some policies, however, may also cover third-party liability losses.

