Signals Intelligence Market Global Insights in Detail Research Report 2019 to 2025

The report provides Signals Intelligence Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Signals Intelligence including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Signals Intelligence investments from 2019 till 2025

Market Overview

Signals intelligence (SIGINT) is intelligence-gathering by interception of signals, whether communications between people (communications intelligence abbreviated to COMINT) or from electronic signals not directly used in communication (electronic intelligence abbreviated to ELINT). Signals intelligence is a subset of intelligence collection management

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) is widely adopted across the world, as the technology has been used for a multitude of military and defense applications, including Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space and Cyber. Among them, Airborne segment accounted for the highest market share (53.94% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) industry will still be an energetic industry

KEY PLAYERS

BAE Systems,Northrop Grumman,L3 Technologies,Thales,Raytheon,Rohde & Schwarz,Elbit Systems,Lockheed Martin,Harris,General Dynamics,Israel Aerospace Industries,Saab,Boeing

Segment by Type

ELINT

COMINT

Others

Segment by Application

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Space

Cyber

ELINT takes over 40% market share of Signals Intelligence in 2018, and it will grow in the next years.

COMINT holds over 43% market share of Signals Intelligence but it may reduce a bit by 2025.

Others have only 16% market share of Signals Intelligence in 2018

Airborne takes over 40% market share in 2018 and it will keep the lagest share in the coming years.

Naval has 15% market share in global SIGINT in 2018 and it may reduce a bit by 2025.

Ground occupies 14% market share of global SIGINT in 2018.

Space accounts for 17% market share in global SIGINT in 2018 and it will rise a little by 2025.

Cyber holds only 8% market share in 2018.

Scope of the Report

This report studies the Signals Intelligence and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Signals Intelligence and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market by product type and applications/end industries.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Signals Intelligence market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

