Matcha Tea Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis 2019 to 2026

The global Matcha Tea market is valued at 1523.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2079.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026

Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha….

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Other

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

