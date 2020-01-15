Weight Management Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.7% Worldwide : Jenny Craig, VLCC Healthcare Ltd., Slimming World, The Gold’s Gym International, Duke Diet & Fitness Center

Top players operating in weight management market : Weight Watchers International, Inc., Jenny Craig, VLCC Healthcare Ltd., Slimming World, The Gold’s Gym International, Duke Diet & Fitness Center, 24 hours Fitness, Equinox, Inc, Life Time Fitness Inc, Fitness First Group, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, Herbalife International, Inc., NutriSystem, Inc., Brunswick corporation, and others.

Global Weight Management Market accounted to USD 152.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Weight management is the long term way to deal with the sound way of life. Weight management means maintaining a balance between the healthy eating and physical exercise. Fitness equipments like cardiovascular training equipment helps to maintain the weight at a healthy level.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing prevalence of obese population

Rising awareness regarding health and fitness

Government initiatives for promoting good health

Technological advancements

Increase in the number of chronic diseases

High disposable income

Meals are further segmented into meal replacements, low calorie diet and low calorie sweeteners. Beverages are segmented into low calorie beverages/ diet soft drinks, herbal tea/ green tea, slimming water and other low calorie beverages. Supplements are segmented into fiber, protein, green tea extract and conjugate linoleic acid.

By Equipment the market for weight management is segmented into

fitness equipment and

surgical equipment Fitness equipment

is segmented into cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment is further sub-segmented into treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationery cycles, rowing machines, stair steppers and others. Strength training equipment is further segmented into single stations, plate loaded, free weights, benches & racks, multistation and accessories. Surgical equipment is segmented into minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical equipment. Minimally invasive equipment is further sub segmented into gastric bypass, laparoscopic gastric banding systems, laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, biliopancreatic diversion surgeries and revision surgeries. Non-invasive surgical equipment is further sub segmented into intragastric balloon system, endobarrier, endoscopic suturing and stomaphy X.

By Service the weight management market is segmented into

fitness centers,

slimming centers,

consulting services and

online weight loss programs

On the basis of geography, weight management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

GLOBAL weight management market, by Diet

GLOBAL weight management market, by Equipment

GLOBAL weight management market, by Services

GLOBAL weight management market, by geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

south America

Middle East and Africa

GLOBAL weight management market, Competitive Analysis

company profiles

Weight Watchers International, Inc.,

Jenny Craig,

VLCC Healthcare Ltd.,

Slimming World,

The Gold’s Gym International and Many More

