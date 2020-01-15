Stem Cell Therapy Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Stem cell therapy is a technique which uses stem cells for the treatment of various disorders. Stem cell therapy is capable of curing broad spectrum of disorders ranging from simple to life threatening. These stem cells are obtained from different sources, such as, adipose tissue, bone marrow, embryonic stem cell and cord blood among others. Stem cell therapy is enables to treat more than 70 disorders, including degenerative as well as neuromuscular disorders. The ability of a stem cell to renew itself helps in replacing the damaged areas in the human body.

Increase in the number of stem cell banking facilities and rising awareness on the benefits of stem cell for curing various disorders are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in number of funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market during the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. MEDIPOST

2. PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

3. Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

4. Mesoblast Ltd

5. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

6. BIOTIME, INC.

7. Lonza

8. Caladrius

9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

10. KOLON TISSUEGENE INC.

The stem cell therapy market is segmented based on type as, adult stem cell, embryonic stem cell induced pluripotent stem cell and others. The adult stem cells segment is further segmented as hematopoietic, umbilical cord, neuronal and mesenchymal stem cells. Based on treatment, the market is categorized as allogeneic and autologous. The market is categorized by application as, muscoskeletal, dermatology, cardiology, drug discovery & development and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stem cell therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stem cell therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting stem cell therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the stem cell therapy market in these regions.

