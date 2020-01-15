mHealth Solutions Market Showing Impressive Growth : Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ZTE Corporation, AirStrip, iHealth Labs, AT&T Intellectual Property, Johnson & Johnson

This mHealth Solutions Market report has been prepared by making sure that all the above mentioned things are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, mHealth Solutions Market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. All the data and information collected in this mHealth Solutions Market report for research and analysis is represented in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the sensible understanding of users. The mHealth Solutions Market report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis.

Key Players: Medtronic; Cerner Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ZTE Corporation; Nokia; AirStrip Technologies; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Apple Inc.; iHealth Labs Inc.; athenahealth, Inc.; AliveCor, Inc.; Zebra Technologies Corp; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; AgaMatrix; OMRON Corporation; Withings and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are few of the major competitors currently working in the mHealth solutions market.

Global mHealth Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 28.06 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 297.70 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 34.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to lower physician ratio as compared to patients requiring healthcare provisions.

mHealth Solutions Market growth drivers

Growth in adoption and usage of smart devices and smart phones in healthcare and medical monitoring; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing focus on patient-focused and individual specific healthcare provisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Key Segmentation: MHealth Solutions Market

By Product & Service (Connected Medical Devices, mHealth Apps, mHealth Services),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Zebra Technologies Corp announced that they are planning to launch “DS1800-HC” collection of scanners and “TC51-HC” cellular PC for healthcare professionals in India. These products will assist physicians in easing their workflow resulting in increased productivity and effectiveness.

In March 2016, ZTE Corporation announced the launch of all-in-one mHealth product that utilizes a number of smart devices and incorporates IoT technology in identifying the diseases & disorders and providing patient specific medical care.

