Topical Drug Delivery Market Showing Impressive Growth : Galderma S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Crescita Therapeutics Inc, Medpharm

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 120.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 240.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing preference for topical drug delivery. Global Topical Drug Delivery Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market are Galderma S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Crescita Therapeutics Inc, Medpharm, 3M, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Cipla Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services ,Inc (US), Biofarmitalia s.r.l (Italy), Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc. (US), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (US), Tapemark (US), Acrux Limited (Australia), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (us), Mylan N.V. (US), Pocono Coated Products LLC (US), Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany).

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Topical Drug Delivery Market Drivers

There is high demand for prevalence of skin diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

High growing preference for topical drug delivery is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is increase in incidence of burn injuries is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising incidence of diabetes is also to drive the market

Topical Drug Delivery Market Restraints

Negative impact of product recalls is expected to restrain the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

By Product Type

Topical Solid Topical Formulations Suppositories Powders Semi-Solid Topical Formulations Creams Gels Ointments Pastes Lotions Liquid Topical Formulations Solutions Suspensions Transdermal Patches Gels



By Application of Drug

Skin Drug

Ophthalmic Drug

Rectal Drug

Vaginal Drug

Nasal Drug

By End User

Hospitals and Private Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018,Aclaris Therapeutics Acquired RHOFADE® from Allergan. RHOFADE cream was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults. By this acquisition Aclaris to further strengthen itself in topical treatments.

In December 2018, Sun Pharma acquires Pola Pharma’s two manufacturing plants. Pola Pharma is a topical drug and injectables manufacture in Japan. By this acquisition sun Pharma to further strengthen its presence in Japan.

Competitive Analysis: Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

Global topical drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of topical drug delivery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION MARKET OVERVIEW PREMIUM INSIGHTS GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY TYPE OVERVIEW GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY GLOBAL TOPICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, COMPANY SHARE COMPANY PROFILES

