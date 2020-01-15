Styrene Butadiene Latex Market 2020- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2026 Forecast

Global styrene butadiene latex market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.38 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Trinseo; BASF SE; Dow; Asahi Kasei Corporation; synthomer plc; LG Chem; OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; The Synthetic Latex Company (Pty) Ltd; ZEON CORPORATION; Mallard Creek Polymers; Textile Rubber & Chemical Company Inc.; NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.; U.S. Adhesives, Inc.; The Euclid Chemical Company; LANXESS; KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL; ARLANXEO; Rishiroop Ltd.; HANSOLCHEMICAL; Jubilant; Reliance Industries Limited and SRI Impex Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Styrene butadiene latex is a synthetic polymers produced from styrene and butadiene with the process of emulsion polymerization. It is similar to styrene butadiene rubber in the production process and the raw materials utilized in its production, but the product differs from rubber that it has greater density, resulting in greater strength to the compound as compared to rubbers. This also means that it retains its original shape quite easily even after being stretched.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand from the automotive and construction industry which subsequently give rise to adhesives; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements of technologies in the paper products market is expected to bode well for the styrene butadiene latex market

Increasing initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers to invest heavily in R&D to implement innovative manufacturing methods of the product is expected to bode well for the growth of the market

Increasing demand for carpet and fiber products is also expected to bode well for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the high costs associated with the feedstock and their vulnerable pricing in the market is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Environmental concerns related to paper products amid deforestation activities are factors reducing the adoption of the product

Segmentation: Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market

By Type

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

By Butadiene Content

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Others

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

