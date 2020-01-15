Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market-Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2020 to 2026

Global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6906.02 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The research report, titled Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. This particular Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. A comprehensive market research conducted in this report puts a light on the challenges Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape for the business.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market are LCY GROUP, Kraton Coporation., Grupo Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, TSRC, Chi Mei Corporation., China Petrochemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Basstech International, India Thermoplastics Engineers, Milagro Rubber Co., Rogitex., Solventis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LANXESS, among others

Styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) is a block copolymer composed of blocks that are expanded styrene and butadiene sequences connected by covalent bonds to each other. They are part of the f thermoplastic elastomers that have mechanical properties of rubbers and capabilities of thermoplasts. Non- oil extended SBS and oil- extended SBS are two products of the SB. They usually have great tensile strength, outstanding surface friction coefficient, and have good electric property. They are widely used in applications such as electric & electronic, asphalt modification, footwear, adhesives and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of SBS from construction and automotive industry will drive the market growth

Soft and elastic nature of SBS along with higher tack and adhesives quality will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising usage of SBS in bitumen modification application acts as a market driver

Growing demand for eco- friendly adhesives and sealants will accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will restrain the market growth

High manufacturing cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market

By Product

Non-Oil-Extended SBS

Oil- Extended SBS

By Application

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Medical Devices

Electric & Electronic Devices

TPE Compounding, Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

