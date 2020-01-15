Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Industry Growth by 2026 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2026

Global styrenic block copolymers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026 .

Companies Profiled in this report includes, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL., TSRC, Chi Mei Corporation, LCY GROUP, China Petrochemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, INEOS, ZEON CORPORATION, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, KRATON CORPORATION, Denka Company Limited., Dow, KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG, Ravago Manufacturing India Pvt, Versalis, Grupo Dynasol and others.

Styrenic block copolymers are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers which are specially used to improve the application and performance of the products. Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer, Styrene-Butadiene Styrene and Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene are some of the common types of the SBC. They usually have high crystal clarity, thermal stability, high resistance and indicate no cytotoxic or mutagenic potential. They are widely used in applications such as polymer modification, footwear, wires and cables, medical devices and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for advanced material in construction industry will drive the market growth

Strict government regulation to decrease the use of PVC will also enhance the market growth

Increasing application in bitumen modification will also accelerate the growth of this market

High resistance and thermal stability of SBC will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the cost of raw material will restrain the market growth

Low resistance of styrenic block copolymers to hydrocarbons will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market

By Product

Styrene-Butadiene Styrene Paving & Roofing Footwear Polymer Modification Adhesives & Sealants Wires & Cables Others

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Paving & Roofing Polymer Modification Adhesives & Sealants Others

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer Adhesives & Sealants Polymer Modification Medical Devices Others



By Application

Asphalt Modification

Footwear, Polymer Modification

Adhesives & Sealants

Wires & cables

Medical Devices

Others

By End- User

Construction

Rubber

Electrical & electronics

Polymer Manufacturing

Healthcare Industry

Others

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the key questions answered in market report:

Detailed Overview of market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product may seek incremental growth prospects?

What would be the market share of key countries like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc.?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Foam market tight?

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Continuous of Toc…………….

