Wearable Devices Market Showing Impressive Growth : Garmin Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nokia Technologies, Jawbone

This Wearable Devices Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take your business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this Wearable Devices Market report. Wearable Devices Market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. This Wearable Devices Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and also improving phone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices.

Key Wearable Devices Market Competitors: Fitbit, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioTelemetry, Inc., Garmin Ltd. , OMRON Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , Nokia Technologies, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network, Activeinsights, VitalConnect, Xiaomi , Misfit, Monica Healthcare, Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,. Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Among other vernacular players.

Global Wearable Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 88.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Wearable Devices Market Drivers

There is an increase in technological advancements in wearable medical devices which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wearable Devices Market

Wearable Devices Market By Product Type

Wrist-wear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Body wear

Others

Wearable Devices Market By Industry

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Wearable Devices Market By Type

Smart Textile

Passive

Active

Ultra-Smart

Non-Textile

Wearable Devices Market By End Users

Personal Users

Enterprises

Wearable Devices Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Wearable Devices Market :

In April 2019, Fitbit announced that Fitbit and Snap launched first-ever bitmoji clock face integration on fitbit smartwatches, that provide dynamically updates throughout the day based on your personal health and fitness data.

In March 2019, Fitbit announced four new Wearables products for Making Health and Fitness Accessible and Affordable to More Consumers Worldwide.

Table of Content: Global Wearable Devices Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Global Wearable Devices Market Report

Part 03: Global Wearable Devices Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Wearable Devices Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Wearable Devices Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

