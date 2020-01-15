Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Showing Impressive Growth : 8×8, Inc, Five9, Inc, Cisco Systems, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Oracle, Nice-Systems

This Cloud-Based Contact Center Market research report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. Businesses can have an idea about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The research and analysis carried out in this Cloud-Based Contact Center Market report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Moreover, this Cloud-Based Contact Center Market report puts light on various strategies that are used by key players of the Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 52.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing demand in smes for cloud-based contact center services.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the cloud-based contact center market are 8×8, Inc, Five9, Inc, Cisco Systems, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Oracle, Nice-Systems, Newvoicemedia, 3clogic, Connect First, Aspect Software, Incontact, Interactive Intelligence Group, Broadsoft, West Corporation, Liveops Cloud, Evolve IP, Mitel Networks, Ozonetel Systems

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Five9 leading provider of cloud contact center software was recognized as one of the 25 highest rated public cloud computing companies to work for.

In February 2019, Vector Capital announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Aspect Software, Inc., after this acquisition company focused on looking forward to supporting management on the tremendous opportunity in the growing customer engagement and call center space.

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Drivers:

By Improved business continuity, this act as a driver to the Market.

Cloud compliance requirements, this act as a driver to the market.

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Restraints:

Due to high initial investment, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Solution

ACD

APO

Dialers

IVR

CTI

Reporting & Analytics

Security

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Service type

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Application

Call routing and queuing

Data integration and recording

Chat quality and monitoring

Real-time decision-making

Workforce Optimization (WFO)

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Organisation Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Others Transportation and logistics Education)



Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market

Global cloud-based contact center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based contact center market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

