Elderly Care Market Showing Impressive Growth : BAYADA Home Health Care, LHC Group, Inc., Amedisys, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Compassus, ECON Healthcare Group

This Elderly Care Market report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the ABC industry. This Elderly Care Market report also involves the drivers and restraints for the Elderly Care Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. Key market dynamics of the industry is the best part about this Elderly Care Market research report

Global elderly care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Right at Home, LLC; BAYADA Home Health Care; LHC Group, Inc.; Amedisys; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; Compassus; ECON Healthcare Group; Encompass Health Corporation; Exceptional Living Centers; Genesis HealthCare; EXTENDICARE; Hanami Residencial; Interim HealthCare Inc.; Rosewood Care Group; ST LUKE’S ELDERCARE LTD.; Trinity Health and United Medicare Pte Ltd among others.

Elderly Care Market is growing due to increasing patient pool, rising awareness of home care services the effect of these factors are mentioned below:

Increasing patient pool: Patient pools of elderly care services is rising significantly as the number of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses that are above the age of 60 are rising globally. This rising number of population has ensured that the demand for elderly care is on the rise, because of its effectiveness in ensuring a better life for the patient. The combined solutions provided under the broad umbrella term of elderly care helps the patient in living a more comfortable, safe life while also preventing their early demise to a certain extent

Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

Product type

Service

Application

The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals.

The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care.

The global elderly care market is segmented in Application into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2018, heart diseases segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content: Global Elderly Care Market

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING PATIENT POOL FOR CHRONIC ILLNESS IN AGEING POPULATION

3.1.2 RISING AWARENESS OF HOME CARE SERVICES

3.1.3 INCREASING GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.4 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE COST-EFFECTIVE MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR AGEING POPULATION

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 LOW PENETRATION RATE FOR ELDERLY CARE PRODUCTS

3.2.2 HIGH COST OF ELDERLY CARE SERVICES

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 INCREASING MARKET TREND TOWARDS ELDERLY CARE SERVICES

3.3.2 TECHNOLOGY DRIVING THE MARKET PROVIDES OPP0RTUNITY TO UPCOMING PLAYERS

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLED PROFESSIONALS

3.4.2 GAP IN DEMAND AND SUPPLY

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY SERVICES

8 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10 ELDERLY CARE POPULATION SPLIT BY POINT OF CARE

11 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

