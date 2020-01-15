North America Heavy Metal Testing Market-Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2020 to 2026

North America heavy metal testing market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES, LGC Limited among others.

Heavy metals are defined as the element which has five times the specific gravity of the water. Majorly found heavy metals are like cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and many more. It is used in many applications such as Environment and Industrial. In environment it is used for drinking water, waste water and industrial water as well as in industrial application it is used for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive and others industries.

Due to the presence of these elements, metal testing is very important because if these elements are in huge amounts may cause acute or chronic toxicity. So heavy metal testing and its analysis, especially in the industries, are very important.

Segmentation: North America Heavy Metal Testing Market

The Heavy Metal Testing market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Technology, Sample, Application and Geography

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Antimony, Barium, Manganese, Others In June 2017, Applied Technical Services, Inc. ATS Materials Test Laboratory (MTL) achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap). MTL consist of chemical, environmental, mechanical, metallurgical analysis and test specimen machining which are different as per the industries and are according to the customer’s requirements

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and others In February 2017, Applied Technical Services, Inc. acquire Project Services, LLC and Project Services, provides services to paper industry such as project management, contractor management, Microsoft project training and more. By this move ATS expands their footprint in southeast as projects services has various clients in the southeast area.

On the basis of sample, the market is segmented into food sample, water sample, blood sample and other samples In May 2018, EMSL Analytical, Inc. has received the CDC’s Certificate of Proficiency to all its 20 laboratories from the agency’s ELITE program for legionella testing. EMSL Provides testing for Cryptosporidium and other waterborne pathogens..

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into environment and industrial In September 2018, QUICKSILVER SCIENTIFIC INC. is became finalist for the 2018 CPG Editor’s Choice Awards by Informa’s SupplySide. It is named top among the CPG products for innovation and market impact.



Competitive Analysis: North America Heavy Metal Testing Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES, LGC Limited among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2018, AGQ Labs USA purchased the 100% share of Chilean diagnostic laboratory DIAGNOTEC which have specialized in the field of molecular biology testing. Through which AGQ labs expands their capabilities in the field of molecular biological testing.

In March 2018, Albany Molecular Research Inc. received awards for capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service. It is recognize for their excellence from contractor manufacturing organization

In Aug 2018, Mérieux NutriSciences acquires Ambienge to expand their footprint environmental analysis in brazil. By this acquisition Mérieux NutriSciences consolidates its position of market leader in environmental analyses in Brazil expanding its operations to the North and Northeast of the country, where Ambienge has significantly developed environmental consulting and monitoring activities

The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Adhesives Market.

