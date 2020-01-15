North America High Strength Steel Market Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2026

North America high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

High Strength Steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods. Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.

Segmentation: North America High Strength Steel Market

The Asia Pacific high strength steel market is segmented into four notable segments such as grade type, product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2018, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) prepared plan for continuous hot-dip galvanizing line at Kimitsu Works that may strengthen the supply system for ultra-high-tensile steel sheets in the market. This will help the company to expand in the market.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will plate the new technology of TSE to the company to enhance steel products in the automotive sector.



The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Adhesives Market.

