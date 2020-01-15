North America Lithium Chemical Market Growth by 2026 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2026

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report on Global North America Lithium Chemical Market research Report 2020 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global North America Lithium Chemical Market 2020-2026 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Lithium chloride is a solid substance that has an immense capacity to grasp water and thus it become useful for air-conditioning purposes and as an anti-freezing agent. Lithium is hugely reactive because of its electron configuration. It has a single valence electron in the second shell which is easily released to create new compounds and bonds.

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Segmentation: North America Lithium Chemical Market

North America lithium chemical market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In September 2016, Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry entered into an agreement with Bolland Minera S.A for the exclusive exploration and acquisition rights to a lithium resource in Antofalla. It will help the company to increase their lithium production

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In February 2016, ProChem, Inc International announces the acquisition of CHEMFREE DEFOAM LLC. Through this acquisition the company is able to expand its product portfolio in the market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others

The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

