North America Medical Grade Silicone Market: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc, Zodiac Coating, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Finesse Medical Ltd, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Apple Rubber Products, Simtec, among others.

Silicone is a profoundly adaptable engineered polymer that offers its products from cooking utensils and glues to sealants and beauty care products. Its unique properties such as biocompatibility and versatility play an integral part in medical technology. They are a group of elite materials that incorporate silicone polymers, silanes and siloxanes from which silicone items are determined. They are well accepted by the human skin and body, so they encourage healing, enhance the presence of existing scars and lessen discomfort and this will be beneficial in the growth of the market. They also decrease patient risk by providing life upgrading devices.

As the population in the region is growing with the high pace the need for an implantable device is also growing. With the increasing age, the person is more prone to chronic and restorative diseases. To help cope with these diseases, new silicone products are being launched to provide humans with good healthcare. The increasing use of the implantable devices such as heart implants, hip inserts and coronary stunts are driving the growth of the market.

Segmentation: North America Medical Grade Silicone Market

North America medical grade silicone market is segmented into three notable segments such as form, application and geography.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others. Gels are further sub-segmented into soft skin adhesives and others. Medical adhesives are sub-segmented into pressure sensitive adhesives and others. Medical coatings are sub-segmented into hydrophobic and hydrophilic. Elastomers are sub-segmented into liquid silicone rubber and high consistency rubber. Others segment is sub-segmented into API’s, excipients, foams, emulsions, dispersions and others In March 2015, 3M acquired Ivera Medical Corp. to increase its business in products that disinfect and protect devices that are used for access into a patient’s bloodstream. This acquisition will provide a broader array of vascular access solution worldwide

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses and others. Prosthetics is sub-segmented into limbs and implants. Medical devices are sub-segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further sub-segmented into masks, bottles, trays and others. Medical tapes are sub-segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene and others. Others is sub-segmented into topical gels, surgical drapes and oral care products In January 2013, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has signed elastomer distribution agreement with Chempoint.Com.(U.S) under this agreement ChemPoint will distribute the complete elastomer product line in North America in which providing customers with marketing, sales and technical support



Competitive Analysis: North America Medical Grade Silicone Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc, Zodiac Coating, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Finesse Medical Ltd, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Apple Rubber Products, Simtec, among others.

Product Launch:

In July 2014, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has commissioned liquid silicone rubber production in Rayong that will serve customers throughout Asia in the energy, automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products industries

In January 2017, Momentive Performance Materials Inc.(U.S) has announced that they will be demonstrating Silopren LSR 4655 SL liquid silicone rubber live at the 2017 MD & M West show held in February 7 – 9 in Anaheim, CA

In October 2015, Simtec (Florida), signed an agreement with a global healthcare leader. Simtec started production in 2014 on a high-precision LSR component program for a non-invasive drug delivery system

The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Adhesives Market.

