Waterproof Tape Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026

The Global Waterproof Tapes Market is expected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025, from USD 9.8 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, DuPont, Huntsman International LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chowgule Construction Chemicals

Waterproof tape is a strong adhesive tape, which is used to seal ducts and hoses. This tape offers weather resistance, as well as moisture proof properties. These are also used as optimized bonding solutions for different products. These are widely used by the automotive industry for wrapping cable harness, caulking openings, masking during varnishing, as well as supporting functions at the time of assembly. Waterproof tapes are extensively used by the construction industry, electrical equipment market, consumer electronics, packaging and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from automotive and construction industries

Increasing demand of superior quality waterproof tapes

Growing demand from emerging countries

Market Restraint:

Strict environmental policies in the developed regions

Slow growth of End-use industries growth in some countries

Segmentation: Global Waterproof Tapes Market

By Substrate

Metals

Plastics

Rubber

Other

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Silicone

Butyl

Others

By End User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

