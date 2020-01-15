Marketing Automation Software Market Showing Impressive Growth : ActiveCampaign, LLC., SHARPSPRING., Microsoft, LoopFuse, Teradata

With this Marketing Automation Software Market report, insights and realities of the industry can be focused which helps keep the business on the right track. A thorough analysis has been performed in this report to know the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. The Marketing Automation Software Market report contains remarkable market data, present Marketing Automation Software Market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are the two constantly and favourably used tools for structuring this Marketing Automation Software Market report.

Some of leading key Players mentioned inMarketing Automation Software Market report are SAS Institute Inc., Hubspot Inc., Infusionsoft Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc, Salesforce.com Inc., among others.

Global marketing automation software market is driven by global focus on digital transformation, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.19% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The fact that it’s pocket-accommodating makes the system of marketing automation a typical investment region for the development in small, medium and vast undertaking. Technologies like the AI or the artificial intelligence is expected to further bolster the growth of the marketing automation market in the upcoming years. The global market for marketing automation software is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,182.0 Mn during the forecast period (2017- 2023).

As the advertisers and the marketers endeavor to add better dimensions to their marketing channel, promoting automation turns out to be progressively critical. Marketing automation is at times considered as the umbrella term under which all the digital marketing tools for development fall. Be that as it may, its genuine goal is to augment the revenue and increase the sales of the pipelines. To an expansive degree, the growing prevalence of B2B and B2C models can be credited to marketing automation programming.

Market segmentation

The global marketing automation software market is classified on the basis of its product, application and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is bifurcated into email marketing, digital marketing, inbound marketing and mobile marketing. On the basis of its application, the global marketing automation software market has been segmented into large enterprise and SME.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global marketing automation software market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

