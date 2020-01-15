Home Laundry Appliances Market Product and Economic Impact of key player on Industry During 2019-2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Home Laundry Appliances Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

The Major players profiled in this report include Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Flipkart.com; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Candy; Miele & Cie. KG; SHARP CORPORATION and Panasonic Corporation.

By Product (Washers, Dryers, Steamers, Smoothing Irons, Others),

By Product (Washers, Dryers, Steamers, Smoothing Irons, Others),

Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others),

Type (Built-In, Freestanding),

Distribution Channel (Retail, Direct, E-Commerce, Others)

The HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In January 2019, SAMSUNG announced the launch of consumer home appliances integrated with “Bixby” SAMSUNG’s voice assistant at the CES 2019 held in Las Vegas, United States. With the integration of its smart voice assistant, users can organize and schedule the washing periods. “Bixby” also suggests the washing pattern according to the load and color patterns.

In August 2018, Flipkart.com launched washing machines under their private label brand “MarQ”. The new machines will be equipped with all the essential technologies and qualitative accessories, at affordable pricing.

Growing innovations and advancements in the technologies utilized resulting in effective and advanced product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Concerns regarding water and energy saving resulting in adoption of environmental friendly substitutes; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Home Laundry Appliances market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Home Laundry Appliances Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Home Laundry Appliances Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Home Laundry Appliances Revenue by Countries

10 South America Home Laundry Appliances Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Home Laundry Appliances by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

