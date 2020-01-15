Industrial Protective Clothing Market – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and 2019-2026 Forecasts

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Industrial Protective Clothing Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

Global industrial protective clothing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Teijin Aramid, Evonik Industries AG, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, Milliken & Company., Safety Components Fabric Technologies Inc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., KCWW, Bennett Safetywear, TEIJIN LIMITED., Australian Defence Apparel.

By Product (Durable, Disposable),

Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garments, Clean Room, Mechanical Protective, Limited General- Use, Others),

Material (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, Others),

End- User Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting, Others)

Industrial protective clothing is clothes which are specially designed to protect the worker in the industry from dangers like chemical, heat and other infections. These clothing are usually made of material like cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, polyolefin and blends, aramid and blends etc. Safety goggles, protection footwear, headgear, gloves, etc. are some of the common types of the industrial protective clothing. They are widely used in industries like construction and manufacturing, military, firefighting, oil& gas etc. Rising incidences in industries is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing concern related to industrial incidents will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing number of blue- collar workplace in construction and manufacturing industries will also act as a driver for the market

High cost of the raw material is restraining the growth of this market

Complexity associated with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Industrial Protective Clothing market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue by Countries

10 South America Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Protective Clothing by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

