Global Digital Signage Market Outlook On a verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle? Philips, LG Display, Microsoft, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

Global digital signage market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Digital Signage Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Philips, LG Display, Microsoft, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Omnivex Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, NEC Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Goodview, Scala Digital Signage, Winmate Inc., Keywest Technology, Inc., Cisco, BrightSign, LLC, Barco, ViewSonic Corporation, STRATACACHE, ADFLOW Networks and others.

Key Segmentation: Digital Signage Market

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Standalone, Video walls), Size (Below 32 Inches, 32 Inches to 52 Inches, Above 52 Inches), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Vertical (Institutional, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Digital Signage

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Digital Signage capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Digital Signage manufacturer

Digital Signage market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the partnership with Adomni for the Adomni Ad Marketplace which will allow the BrightSign media player owners to unlock new revenue streams by connecting their digital screens to the Adomni digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketplace.

In January 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the launch of the Audio Authority which uses BrightSign SoC for enabling audio and video content distribution within the media hubs that will help in delivering a custom array of inputs and outputs designed to create unique and engaging customer experiences for each application.

In March 2017, Omnivex has announced the launch of the digital communications platform, Omnivex Ink which enables a quick and easy share secure, personalized and real-time information on any device with the employees and customers.

In January 2017, ViewSonic has announced the partnership with Enplug for the modern digital signage software to be installed in Smart Signage displays at the ISE 2017. This would upgrade the display product of the company and they can offer upgraded display solutions to the market.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Digital Signage Market

Digital Signage Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Digital Signage Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Digital Signage Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Digital Signage Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Signage

Global Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

