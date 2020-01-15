Essential Oils Market Showing Impressive Growth : NOW Foods, India Essential Oils., Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer & Company, Inc., West India Spices Inc.,  MOKSHA

This Essential Oils Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take your business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this Essential Oils Market report. Essential Oils Market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. This Essential Oils Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

The major players in Essential Oils Market are doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Lebermuth, Inc., NOW Foods, India Essential Oils., Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer & Company, Inc., West India Spices Inc., MOKSHA., H.Reynaude & Fils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

The Essential Oils Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.8% to reach USD 527.38 Kilotons by 2028. Growing inclination of consumers towards natural and organic products, pharmaceutical and medical applications and rising awareness regarding health benefits of naturally sourced oil are some of the main market drivers of this market.

A major driver of market growth is consumer preference for natural and organic products in cosmetics, food, or other similar product categories. This, in turn, led manufacturers operating in such industries to develop products containing natural additives. Thus, the use of essential oils in the above mentioned industries has increased; factors such as increased disposable income and improved quality of life in emerging economies have complemented market growth

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into lavender oil, lemon oil, orange oil, frankincense, chamomile oil, lime oil, rosemary, tea tree, patchouli oil, lavandin oil, lemongrass oil, citronella oil, balsam, bergamot, mandarine oil, eucalyptus oil, clove oil, cedarwood oil, coriander oil, basil oil, cornmint oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, litsea cubeba oil, others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spa & relaxation, cleaning & home, food & beverages, medical, others. The spa & relaxation segment is sub-segmented into aromatherapy, personal care, and massage oil. The personal care segment is sub-segmented into fragrances, cosmetics.

