Global Marine Omega-3 Market Insights Report 2020 – 2026 : BASF, DSM, EPAX, Golden Omega

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the Marine Omega-3 market are BASF, DSM, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris, Auqi, Kinomega, Skuny, Xinzhou, Anti-Cancer, Sinomega, Orkla Health, LYSI, OLVEA Fish Oils, Hofseth BioCare, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, KD Pharma, Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical, Maruha Nichiro Foods, Solutex, Bioprocess Algae. The company follows the strategy of expansion and supply contracts/partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the Marine Omega-3 market.

Global Marine Omega-3 Market by region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Marine Animals Source Omega-3, Marine Plant Source Omega-3

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverage, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Foods, Others

Marine Omega-3 MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

Research Objective:

