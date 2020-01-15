Global Smart Robot Market Business & Investment Opportunity | ABB, Hanson Robotics, Amazon.com, Honda Motor, Geckosystems, SoftBank, iRobot, KUKA

The global Smart Robot market report is presented in a precise fashion based on the analysis by industry experts or specialists. This research document produced covers numerous growth prospects in recent times with linkage in the coming decades. The assumptions are made here by the panels and key vendors. This report offers key benefits for the stakeholders that include a comprehensive and competitive analysis of the factors that boost along with stumbling blocks of the market. The Smart Robot research report offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ICT industry by offering accurate market size and forecast.

According to the latest research, global demand for the Smart Robot Market accounted for USD 4.18 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% the forecast period.

If you are involved in the Smart Robot industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Hardware {Sensors and others}& Software), By Industrial Application (Automotive, Electronics, Food and Beverages and others), By Service Application (Personal {Domestic and others} and Professional {Underwater and others}), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services

Emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics

Key Market Competitors: Smart Robot Market

The key players in the global smart robot market are Geckosystems, SoftBank, iRobot, KUKA, ABB, Hanson Robotics, Amazon.com, Honda Motor, FANUC, YASKAWA ELECTRIC, OMRON Adept Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Rethink Robotics, Bluefin Robotics, GeckoSystems, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, AIBrain, Brain Corp, CloudMinds, Energid Technologies, Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai, IBM, Liquid Robotics, Neurala, NVIDIA, Oxbotica among others.

By 2019, 30% of commercial service robotic applications will be in the form of a robot-as-a-service (RaaS) business model. This will help cut costs for robot deployment in the commercial sectors.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

