Artificial Intelligence As A Service Market New Innovations, New Technology And Research 2019, Forecasts till 2025

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.08 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 45% over the forecast period 2029 – 2025

Moreover, companies are trying to reduce their operational cost to increase profit margins, due to which Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is gaining more prominence over the cloud. Notably, companies are more interested in cloud-based machine learning, which helps in experimenting with their offerings.

Furthermore, industry players are rapidly integrating new sets of capabilities. For instance, in July 2018, Google announced the incorporation of more AI features to its cloud, which is expected to attract more consumers, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, FICO, SAS Institute, Intel, SAP, IRIS AI, Bigml, H2o.AI, Absolutdata, Fuzzy.AI, Vital AI, Rainbird Technologies, Craft.AI, Sift Science, Mighty.AI, Cognitive Scale, Centurysoft, Yottamine Analytics, Datarobot, Meya.AI….

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is a third party offering of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. AI as a service allows enterprises to experiment with AI for various actions without large initial investment extremely low risk. Experimentation empowers the sampling of multiple public cloud platforms to test different machine learning algorithms. Different AI provider platforms offer a number of styles of machine learning and AI that can be integrated with an organization’s AI needs since organizations need to evaluate features and pricing to see what works for them and what doesn’t

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Chapter 1, to describe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence As A Service, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence As A Service, in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence As A Service, for each region, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 12, market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

