Mobile Augmented Reality Market Product scope, Overview, Technology, Forecasts 2025

The global Mobile Augmented Reality market was valued at USD 0.882 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 151.93% over the forecast period 2019-2025

Mobile Augmented Reality is likely to present a completely new way to engage and expand the abilities of retailers. The possibilities of augmented reality are endless, especially when combined with the ever-evolving wireless technology, which enables the integration of mobile devices and home appliances, in order to provide an enhanced connected experience for the end users. Huge potential opportunities in biotechnology and healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality market over the forecast period

Google, Microsoft Corporation, VUZIX, SONY, Epson, Intel, Mindmaze, Seebright, Wikitude, Aurasma, Daqri, Metaio, Total Immersion, Qualcomm, Marxent, Blippar, Catchoom, Ngrain, Zappar, Infinity Augmented Reality, Samsung Electronics, Catchoom Technologies, Atheer, Hannovermesse….

Augmented reality is the future of mobile devices. It will allow consumers to experience a new dimension, based on user preferences. About 22.8 million AR glasses are expected to be shipped by 2020. The user base for AR technologies is also expected to grow beyond 1 billion by 2020.

This report segments the global Mobile Augmented Reality Market on the basis of Types are:

Monitor-Based

Video See-through HMD

Head-mounted Displays

On The basis Of Application, the Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market is

Medical Field

Military

Protection Of Cultural Heritage

Industrial Maintenance

Network Communication

Entertainment

Other

Regions Are covered By Mobile Augmented Reality Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

