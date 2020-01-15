Automatic Content Recognition Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2019, Forecasts till 2025

The Automatic Content Recognition Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Automatic Content Recognition Market.

Automatic Content Recognition market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the Automatic Content Recognition overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).

The Automatic Content Recognition Market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period 2020- 2025

Due to the rise of automatic content recognition technology in smartphones and smart TVs, the demand for automatic content recognition solutions has grown globally. Additionally, increasing deployment of Automatic Content Recognition by the media companies for applications such as audience measurement and broadcast monitoring is anticipated to raise the global automatic content recognition market growth.

With the growth of the consumer electronics segment, the electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly embedding automatic content recognition technology in smart devices such as TVs and mobile handsets

Top Companies in the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market:

Arcsoft, Inc. (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (US), DataScouting (Greece), Google, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Vobile, Inc. (US), iPharro Media GmbH (Germany), Viscovery Pte Ltd. (Taiwan), VoiceBace, Inc. (US), Nuance communications (US), Mufin GmBH (Germany), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.), ACRCloud (China), Audible Magic Corporation (U.S), Civolution (US), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Gracenote, Inc. (US)….

Scope of the Report

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology which is used to verify the content played on a media device or present in a media file. The devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user based input or search efforts. It provides a solution for various brands to engage with television viewers on their second screens. Technology present viewers with second-screen content that’s synced with the TV program and enables networks to measure a specific show’s audience viewership in real time. It works by making a digital mark from content on the television screen. This information can be used to identify the on-screen content, and to sync with other automatic content recognition enabled devices, such as tablets and phones

The Automatic Content Recognition market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automatic Content Recognition Market on the basis of Types are:

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Security and Copyright Management

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market is

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety

Others

Regions Are covered By Automatic Content Recognition Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

